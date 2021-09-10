Kishan Dan Deval: India ready to continue cooperation with Armenia

The Minister of Finance of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, on Friday received Indian Ambassador Kishan Dan Deval.

Khachatryan presented the Armenian government's 2021-2026 action plan, as well as its strategy for reforms in the public financial management system of the country, the Ministry of Finance informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ambassador Deval, for his part, presented the scope of the main issues towards which it will be possible to develop economic cooperation between the two countries in the near future.

Also, the Indian envoy expressed confidence that his country is ready to continue cooperation with Armenia in all possible domains.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed also the avenues for attracting economic and business investments and the development of relations of mutual economic interest between the two countries in this regard, as well as the establishment of stable partnerships.