Berlin hosts meeting of Armenia-Germany governmental commission on financial, technical cooperation

A regular meeting of the Armenian-German Intergovernmental Commission on Financial and Technical Cooperation was held Thursday in Berlin.

A number of matters related to Armenian-German cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The parties stressed the importance of the successful course of the programs being implemented for the development of bilateral and regional cooperation.

Financial cooperation projects were also discussed.

The Armenian delegation presented the reforms implemented in Armenia, the reforms in the country’s legal system, and the SME support programs.

Also, the parties agreed to continue the work to eliminate the consequences of COVID-19.

The avenues for cooperation within the framework of the BMZ 2030 reform strategy of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) were also discussed.

In addition, an agreement was reached between the Armenian and the German governments to sign the 2020 financial cooperation agreement in September.