Armenian official discusses opportunities for exports of foods and alcoholic drinks to Poland

Head of the Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia Georgy Avetisyan attended the 30th International Economic Forum (small Davos) in Karpac, Poland from September 7 to 9.
As reported the Food Safety Inspectorate, in his speech entitled “Restructuring of Food Systems: How to Stop Hunger and Protect the Environment”, Avetisyan talked about the prospects for organic agriculture in Armenia and viewed it as an influential way of combating poverty and as a major environmental factor.
Avetisyan also had meetings with members of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party, including the ex-minister of agriculture and current deputy of the Seym Jan Krzysztof Ardanovsky, as well as EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janus Vojcehovski.
During his meeting with Jan Krzysztof Ardanovsky, Avetisyan considered the opportunities for exporting Armenian foods and alcoholic drinks to Poland, and he and Janus Vojcehovski considered the prospects for exports of Armenian agricultural products and the possible ways of cooperation in this direction.