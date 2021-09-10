Armenia President meets with outgoing Ambassador of France

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on Friday received outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.
President Sarkissian highly appreciated Ambassador Lacôte’s diplomatic service in Armenia and expressed gratitude for his personal efforts for deepening of the traditionally friendly relations between Armenia and France.
The President also transmitted a letter of gratitude to Ambassador Lacôte, emphasizing his great contributions to the friendship between the two countries and peoples.
In his turn, Ambassador Lacôte highly appreciated President Sarkissian’s trust in him as an Ambassador and in his work. The French Ambassador said he has been and will remain one of Armenia’s best friends and will continue to make his contributions to the deepening of the friendly relations between Armenia and France.