Armenia Investigative Committee chairman meets with Russian and Belarusian counterparts

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the formation of the Investigative Committee of Belarus and the Day of Officer of Preliminary Investigation Body, the Investigative Committee of Belarus today hosted a trilateral meeting with Chairmen of the Investigative Committees of Armenia, the Russian Federation and Belarus Argishti Kyaramyan, Alexander Bastrykin and Dmitry Gora, as reported the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
Yesterday the Investigative Committee of Belarus hosted the working meeting of Dmitry Gora and Argishti Kyaramyan. The chairman of the Investigative Committee expressed gratitude to his counterparts for accepting the invitation and participating in the celebration.
During the meeting, the interlocutors reached an agreement to continue and enhance the cooperation.