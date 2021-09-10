David Babayan to Karekin II: Artsakh has always felt Armenian Apostolic Church’s support

ETCHMIADZIN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Friday received, at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), David Babayan.

The Information System of the Mother See informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Catholicos conveyed his appreciation to the FM for attending the international conference being held at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, and which provides an opportunity to present to those in attendance the challenges and problems facing Artsakh.

The Catholicos informed the minister that during this period, the representatives of the sister churches of the Armenian Apostolic Church had also carried out activities to voice at international instances the aggression of Azerbaijan against both Artsakh and Armenia.

Also, Karekin II noted that the general secretary of the World Council of Churches and the president of the Conference of European Churches were informed about the work of the Mother See in preserving the spiritual and cultural treasures of Artsakh.

In his turn, FM Babayan emphasized that Artsakh has always felt the support of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and attached great importance and appreciation to it.

In addition, he stressed the importance of organizing such conferences through which Artsakh can become more recognizable on international platforms.