Armenia's enlarged Geghamasar community head: Fires are put out at this moment

The fires in the Sotk, Kut, Norabak and Azat villages of Gegharkunik Province have been put out. This is what head of Armenia’s enlarged Geghamasar community Hakob Avetyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“We suffered nearly 450 hectares in damages. The fires left the community-owned lands and villagers’ lands burnt. Most of the lands were lands that could be cultivated, and people had made quite a lot of investments to cultivate them. The adversary [Azerbaijan] might set more villages on fire, especially since the weather is hot,” he stated.
The grassy areas in the Kut, Sotk, Norabak and Azat villages have been burning since Aug. 30 since the Azerbaijanis have been setting grassy areas on fire on a regular basis during this period.