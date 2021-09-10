Digest: Self-government elections to be held in Armenia, EC removes Armenia from safe countries list

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 10.09.21:

CELEBRATIONS

https://news.am/eng/news/662116.html

After the government’s decision to mark the Independence Day anniversary of Armenia at Republic Square in the capital Yerevan with a "large-scale and colorful" celebration, the relatives of the servicemen who have fallen in the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall went on Facebook, condemned the holding of this celebration, and demanded that it be cancelled.

These families agree that life goes on, but we must respect the people who lost their relatives in the aforesaid war, and therefore refrain from holding such state-level events for at least a year.

But despite all this uproar and the aforesaid demand by the families of these fallen soldiers, there is still no signal coming from the government toward changing its decision in this regard.

SELF-GOVERNMENT

https://news.am/eng/news/662062.html

Elections of local self-government will be held in Goris, Meghri, Tegh and Tatev communities of Syunik Province, the city of Gyumri of Shirak Province and the city of Dilijan of Tavush Province through proportional representation on October 17.

The ruling Civil Contract Party will nominate candidates in all the mentioned communities.

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Chairman of the Organizational Committee of the Republican Party of Armenia Ruben Tadevosyan informed that the Republican Party of Armenia will run in the elections of local self-government to be held on October 17 and will announce its candidates soon. Tadevosyan added that the remaining issues related to participation are being considered and that the details will be clarified in the next few days.

Asked if the Republican Party of Armenia will go alone or run in the elections with an alliance, Tadevosyan said he wouldn’t rule out anything.

EUROPEAN COUNCIL

https://news.am/eng/news/662061.html

The European Council has removed Armenia and five other countries from the so-called “safe countries” list.

Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted. In particular, Uruguay was added to the list and Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei Darussalam, Japan and Serbia were removed from the list, the statement posted on the website of the European Council reads.

POLICE

https://news.am/eng/news/662006.html

Grape growers of Armenia’s Ararat Province today closed off the Yerevan-Yeraskh interstate road again with the demand that grape procurement companies accept all the grapes by paying AMD 150 per kilogram instead of the current AMD 120-130.

A group of residents of several villages closed off the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway’s section leading from Shahumyan village to Taperakan village. Police are negotiating with these protesters to reopen the road, but the villagers refuse to do so. Police eventually opened the interstate road by force.

COVID-19

https://news.am/eng/news/662100.html

As of Friday morning, 669 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 247,666 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 11 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,979 cases.