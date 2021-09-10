Prosperous Armenia Party to not run in October 17 local elections

The Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) will not run in the local self-government elections October 17, former PAP MP Arman Abovyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"This decision was adopted as a result of long discussions between our party and the political board. We will provide additional information about the [local] elections to be held in November and December," Abovyan added.
On October 17, local self-government elections will be held in Goris, Meghri, Tatev, Tegh, Dilijan, and Gyumri communities of Armenia.