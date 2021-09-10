Mayor of Armenia’s Goris to remain in custody

The court of Armenia’s Syunik Province on Friday denied the motion to release Goris city mayor Arush Arushanyan on bail.

"It was not an expected decision, as Arushanyan cannot be in custody because there are no grounds for keeping him in custody. But it was so expected to the extent that our judicial system is currently in a disgraceful state. Naturally, we will appeal this decision as soon as possible; we will not waste time," Arushanyan’s lawyer, Erik Aleksanyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to Aleksanyan, keeping his client in custody also violates his right to vote and be elected, as Arushanyan will run in the local elections.

"Naturally, in such a case, the state secures unequal electoral conditions for Arush Arushanyan. But, all the same, he will run in the elections," attorney added.

Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan will run in the local self-government elections—and as part of the "Arush Arushanyan" bloc comprising the opposition Reviving Armenia and National Agenda parties.

Arushanyan has been charged with electoral fraud in connection with the snap parliamentary elections on June 20.