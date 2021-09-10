Armenia Migration Service chief in Vienna, discusses readmission cooperation with Austria

YEREVAN. – An interdepartmental delegation from Armenian is currently in Vienna at the invitation of the Austrian Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA), the Migration Service of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
This delegation includes Armen Ghazaryan, the head of the Migration Service of Armenia, who met with Puja Kajsoror, the head of the BFA Dublin and International Relations Unit.
The parties discussed a number of working issues arising in the context of the readmission agreement between Armenia and the European Union (EU), and their possible effective solutions.
They reflected also on Armenia's high performance within the framework of this readmission agreement, as well as the possible start of the visa liberalization process with the EU.