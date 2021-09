His Holiness Karekin II grants Armenian Church's St. Sahak-St. Mesrop Order to Baroness Caroline Cox

Barca congratulate Messi (PHOTO)

Armenia Syunik Province governor on photo showing Azerbaijani police station set up in Vorotan section of border

Republican Party of Armenia to run in local self-government elections, to nominate candidate in Gyumri

Egypt PM: Diplomatic ties with Turkey could be restored this year

US, South Korea, Japan to meet over North Korea nuclear standoff

Lavrov states conditions for Russia's recognition of the Taliban

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with President of Austria's National Council Wolfgang Sobotka

Lebanon to hold parliamentary elections on May 8, 2022

Rustam Muradov introduces new Commander of Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh to Azerbaijan MOD

Armenia Ambassador meets with members of Armenian community of Ukraine

Armenia Special Investigation Service rejects institution of criminal case regarding opposition MPs incidents

Opposition "Armenia" bloc: Government must subsidize expenses while making testing for COVID-19 mandatory

Taliban execute brother of Afghanistan's former vice-president

Lebanon President signs decree on formation of new Cabinet

Armenia government officials take oaths of office at presidential residence

Digest: Self-government elections to be held in Armenia, EC removes Armenia from safe countries list

Karabakh Ombudsman meets with NGOs' representatives in Yerevan, discusses status of displaced persons

Armenian army's General Staff holds meeting-consultation with lawyers of military formations and garrisons

Russia to not attend Taliban government inauguration

Another 7 Diaspora Armenians to start working for Armenia government

Donald Trump to receive millions of dollars for commentating Holyfield-Belfort match

Armenia legislature to convene special session on September 24

Armenia Migration Service chief in Vienna, discusses readmission cooperation with Austria

Armenia justice minister discusses need for constitutional reforms with civil society representatives

David Babayan to Karekin II: Artsakh has always felt Armenian Apostolic Church’s support

Bayern Munich purchase 16-year-old Croatian midfielder

Mayor of Armenia’s Goris to remain in custody

Armenian official discusses opportunities for exports of foods and alcoholic drinks to Poland

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Prosperous Armenia Party to not run in October 17 local elections

Armenia President meets with outgoing Ambassador of France

Armenia Security Council holds session chaired by PM

Armenia Investigative Committee chairman meets with Russian and Belarusian counterparts

Chocolate statue of Ronaldo (PHOTO)

Shooting on Iran-Azerbaijan border

Armenia's enlarged Geghamasar community head: Fires are put out at this moment

Berlin hosts meeting of Armenia-Germany governmental commission on financial, technical cooperation

Nicki Minaj's husband could go to jail for 10 years

FIDE Online Chess Olympiad: Armenia fails to make it to play-off

Armenia parliament shall pass decisions useful for protection of Artsakh people’s rights, says majority faction MP

Kishan Dan Deval: India ready to continue cooperation with Armenia

Armenia ruling faction again thwarts opposition initiative to set up parliament committee on Artsakh issue

Muradov: Decision will be made in future on extending Russia peacekeepers’ presence in Nagorno-Karabakh

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Relations with Karabakh need to be at another level

What drink helps lower blood pressure?

Civil Aviation Committee: No coronavirus-related restrictions at the moment on Armenia citizens entering EU

Former Portuguese President Jorge Sampaio dies aged 82

News about Tigranashen village handover to Azerbaijan is made-up, says outgoing governor of Armenia’s Ararat Province

3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Fallen solders’ families hold flash mob against Armenia Independence Day anniversary celebration event

Court denies petition to arrest Yerevan school’s now ex-principal

Rapper Ice Cube says he almost killed a classmate for $20

Yerevan neighborhood residents raise alarm on destruction of trees in area

Spider-Man first comics sold for $3.6 million

Slovakia FM to visit Armenia

How not to get poisoned with meat? Important tips

669 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

About 550 houses to be built in 2 Artsakh villages for the displaced

World oil prices going up

US Open: 18-year-old Raducana and 19-year-old Fernandez are in the final (PHOTOS)

Prince says US should not withdraw Patriot missiles from Saudi Arabia

‘Police Academy’ actor Art Metrano dies at 84

Messi breaks Pele's record

Newspaper: Circle of arrested mayor of Armenia’s Goris city under ‘magnifying glass’

Newspaper: Document ready on setting up of Armenia parliament committee investigating 44-day war circumstances

Armenia ruling party discusses running in forthcoming local elections (PHOTOS)

2022 World Cup qualifiers: Argentina, Brazil win

Champions Showdown: Levon Aronian defeated by Garry Kasparov

Guus Hiddink, 74, retires from coaching

Analyst: Unlike Treaty of Moscow, Treaty of Kars states that Tigranashen belongs to Armenia

Putin: Current price of Russian natural gas for Belarus to remain the same in 2022

Putin, Lukashenko discuss formation of unified defense space

Japan withdraws as football Club World Cup host

Russia and Belarus to lift all COVID-19 restrictions for air communication

Europe predicted a rise in unemployment

Cannabis use linked to dramatic increases in young people heart attack risk

Republican Party of Armenia to run in local self-government elections on Oct. 17

Italians to be allowed to grow up to 4 hemp bushes at home

Bayern Munich have eye on Timo Werner

UK to start deploying cross-channel migrant boats

Armenia ruling party MPs to be sent to Moscow to observe upcoming Russian State Duma elections

European Council removes Armenia and five other countries from "safe countries" list

Opposition "Armenia" bloc issues statement on PM's statement on "vivid celebration" on Sep. 21

Cause of seasonal depression may be hiding in the gut, study claims

Ronaldo: I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with representatives of Armenian community in Vienna

EU decides on how to interact with Afghan government

Dushanbe to host joint session of FMs and MODs Council and CSTO Committee of Security Councils Secretaries

Two Afghan journalists beaten after providing coverage of women's protest in Kabul

France urges Britain to abide by commitments on illegal migrants

Karabakh President spokesperson: Resignation letter of Defense Army's Commander not signed

Russian MFA: Moscow closely following peace treaty talks in Yerevan and Baku

Armenia Deputy PM Suren Papikyan introduced to grape procurement issues in Armavir

Armenia PM returns to Yerevan, greeted by members of Security Council at airport again

Champions Showdown: Levon Aronian defeats Hikaru Nakamura

Armenia finance minister meets with Head of EU Delegation

Digest: American Armenian faces 15 years in prison, more on Pashinyan's visit to Georgia

Armenian National Congress political party to run in elections for Council of Elders of Armenia's Goris

Turkish defense minister pledges full support to Azerbaijan