Karabakh Ombudsman meets with NGOs' representatives in Yerevan, discusses status of displaced persons

During his working visit to Yerevan, at the Permanent Representation of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan yesterday had a meeting with representatives of several non-governmental organizations dealing with the protection of the rights of Armenians of Artsakh who were forcefully displaced from Artsakh and took shelter in Armenia in the wake of the 44-day war in Artsakh.

As reported the Human Rights Defender, several issues related to the right of citizens of Artsakh to social security, the status of displaced persons, the support prescribed under programs being carried out by the governments of Artsakh and Armenia and the protection of other rights were discussed during the meeting.

An agreement was reached to closely work together for protection of the rights of persons displaced from Artsakh and raise the issue on those rights on international platforms.