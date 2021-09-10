Armenian army's General Staff holds meeting-consultation with lawyers of military formations and garrisons

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia on Friday held a meeting-consultation with the lawyers of military formations and garrisons, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The meeting was devoted to increase of the level of professional fulfilment of the functional duties of lawyers and their vocational training.
Head of the Legal Service of the Administrative-Organizational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel Mirzoyan gave the participants of the consultation assignments to further increase effectiveness of activities.