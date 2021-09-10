Armenia Special Investigation Service rejects institution of criminal case regarding opposition MPs incidents

The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has rejected institution of a criminal case with regard to the incidents associated with deputies of the National Assembly Anna Mkrtchyan and Artsvik Minasyan that took place during the beating in the National Assembly on Aug. 24. During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service Marina Ohanjanyan said there were no grounds for institution of the criminal case.

On Aug. 24, during a discussion on the Program of the Government in parliament, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, as well as several deputies of the Civil Contract faction didn’t like the question from deputy of the “With Honor” faction Anna Mkrtchyan. Simonyan gave Mkrtchyan a warning, and when the deputy used the word ‘capitulator’ in her speech, Simonyan switched her microphone off, after which the situation escalated in the hall, after which the deputies of the ruling and opposition factions got into a fight. Security officers told Mkrtchyan to get out of the hall and caused her injuries, and paramedics were called to parliament.

Secretary of the “Armenia” faction Artsvik Minasyan also received an injury (his shirt was torn).

After the incident, Mkrtchyan told reporters that she had received injuries on her neck, hands and legs.

Minasyan said the head of the State Protection Service committed a crime by not only giving instructions, but also becoming directly engaged in the use of disproportionate force.