Armenia government officials take oaths of office at presidential residence
Members of the Government of Armenia took their oaths of office in the presence of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissan during a ceremony held at the presidential residence today, the Staff of the President of Armenia reports.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was the first to take oath of office, followed by government officials, and they all read the following text stipulated by law: “For the sake of implementation of pan-national goals and empowerment of the homeland, I swear to perform my duties before the people in good faith, observe the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Armenia, promote the protection of the sovereignty and interests of the Republic of Armenia and stay true to the high calling of a member of Government.”

At the end of the ceremony, President Armen Sarkissian congratulated the Prime Minister and government officials, wishing them fruitful work for the benefit of the State and people.
