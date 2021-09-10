News
Taliban execute brother of Afghanistan's former vice-president
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Taliban executed the brother of former Vice-President of Afghanistan Amrullah Sale who had become one of the leaders of the oppositional forces of the anti-Taliban movement in Panjshir Valley, Reuters reports.

The news about the murder of Saleh’s brother, Rohullah Azizi was received after the Taliban’s forces established control over Panjshir, which was the last state that was showing resistance to the Taliban.

The Taliban’s Alemarah news service stated that, “according to reports”, Rohullah Saleh was assassinated during the battles in Panjshir.

The national resistance front of Afghanistan, which consolidates the oppositional forces that are loyal to the local leader Ahmad Masoud, has promised to continue the fight against the enemies, even after the fall of Bazarak.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
