Armenia Ambassador meets with members of Armenian community of Ukraine

The central headquarters of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine today hosted a meeting of the Union’s leadership with Armenia’s new Ambassador to Ukraine.

According to AnalitikaUA.net, President of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Vilen Shatvoryan greeted newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan and hoped for closer cooperation between Kyiv and Yerevan.

Shatvoryan talked about the Union’s initiatives, particularly the charities and social programs carried out during and after the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh], as well as the opening of a skating park that will be the gift of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine to Armenia’s capital.

A broad range of issues related to the Armenian community’s activities and its role in the strengthening of relations between Ukraine and Armenia were discussed during the meeting.

Vladimir Karapetyan talked about Yerevan’s foreign policy priorities and the plans for strengthening of relations between the two countries.