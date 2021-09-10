Lavrov states conditions for Russia's recognition of the Taliban

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Russia’s consideration of official recognition of the Taliban depends on the Taliban’s actions, RIA Novosti reports.
“It depends on how the Taliban will accomplish the goals it has declared and how it will implement the principles of power,” Lavrov said.
“Currently, everyone is talking about the need for the establishment of relations with the Taliban, including those who have hastily recalled their ambassadors from the country, but Russia hasn’t done this…We will inevitably be compelled to talk to the Taliban, and almost everyone will be compelled. The Embassy of the Russian Federation is operating. We have optimized the personnel, and almost all members of families have left the country,” Lavrov added.
According to him, the Taliban have declared that they don’t plan to usurp power.