Republican Party of Armenia to run in local self-government elections, to nominate candidate in Gyumri

The Republican Party of Armenia has decided to run in the upcoming elections of local self-government and nominate its own candidates in certain communities. This is stated in the press release that the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia issued after its session.

“Today the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia held a regular session chaired by President of the Republican Party of Armenia, third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

The current political situation and regional developments were discussed during the session.

The Executive Body recorded the fact that the capitulator regime is consistently dilapidating Armenia’s sovereignty, is not adequate to the external and security challenges, as well as the subsequent manifestations of geopolitical ventures.

The Republican Party of Armenia will be consistent with serving its experience, contacts, knowledge and resources for the priorities on the national agenda.

The participation of the political party in the upcoming elections of local self-government was also discussed. The political party has decided to nominate its own candidates in several communities, particularly head of the political party’s organization in Shirak Province Artyom Ghukasyan in the city of Gyumri, and it has confirmed the list of candidates for the Council of Elders. As far as other communities are concerned, the Republican Party of Armenia will be open to hold political discussions on support to other opposition candidates,” the statement reads.