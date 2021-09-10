Armenia Syunik Province governor on photo showing Azerbaijani police station set up in Vorotan section of border

The Azerbaijanis have set up a police station in their territory of Vorotan section. This is what Governor of Syunik Province of Armenia Melikset Poghosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon the photos being posted on the Internet showing an Azerbaijani police station, and according to rumors going around, the police station was set up in the section of the Goris-Kapan road that the Azerbaijanis had closed off a few days ago.
“There is a police station in the Vorotan section, I’m coming from there. The shack is in their territory — on the road leading from Goris to Kapan. Russian and Azerbaijani border guards are controlling that section. I just noticed it. I went and saw that it’s in their territory. It was initially a station, and the shack is an addition. There is no danger. It’s under the Russians’ control,” the regional governor informed.