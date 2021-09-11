His Holiness Karekin II grants Armenian Church's St. Sahak-St. Mesrop Order to Baroness Caroline Cox

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians on Friday received Member and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, as reported the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

“His Holiness expressed his joy for Baroness Cox’s visit to Armenia and her participation in the conference. The Supreme Patriarch highly appreciated the Baroness’s efforts protecting the right of the Armenians of Artsakh to live freely and independently abroad, as well as for providing ongoing support to the Armenians of Artsakh.

During the meeting, the Catholicos of All Armenians awarded Baroness Caroline Cox the high St. Sahak-St. Mesrop Order of Honor of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church as a token of appreciation of her praiseworthy services provided to the Armenian people and the Armenian Church.

In her turn, Caroline Cox expressed deep gratitude to the Catholicos of All Armenians for granting such a high award. The Baroness also assured that she will continue to speak out on various international platforms about the crimes that Azerbaijan is committing against the Armenians of Artsakh and Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage,” the press release reads.