Armenia ex-President Sargsyan's lawsuit against pro-government MP Sukiasyan accepted for court proceedings

The court of first instance of the capital Yerevan has accepted for proceedings the lawsuit by Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan against parliament majority "Civil Contract" Faction member Khachatur Sukiasyan, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the “DataLex” Judicial Information System
It is clear from the information on this court case that the third president has filed a lawsuit against the National Assembly (NA) staff, too, demanding to publicly renounce the slanderous information, and to compensate the damage caused to his honor and dignity.
The day of the start of this trial is not set yet.
On August 25, Sukiasyan had stated from the NA floor that Sargsyan had “lost” more than $100 million "in casinos in Baden-Baden," and that, according to this pro-government MP, this had turned into large-scale corruption at the expense of the Armenian army and other state expenses.
Serzh Sargsyan's lawyer Amram Makinyan had filed a lawsuit a few days ago, stating that they will demand 1 million drams (approx. $2,030) in compensation, which, if received, will be transferred to the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen.