Newspaper: Tashir Group to buy Armenia Airlines?

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: According to our information, the Tashir Group, belonging to Russia-based Armenian billionaires Samvel and Karen Karapetyan [brothers], intends to buy Armenia Airlines, or a part of its shares.
It should be reminded that the company is an Armenian resident company, the controlling package—51 percent—of whose shares belongs to an Armenian investor—Robert Oganesyan—, and 49 percent—to Georgian Tamaz Gaiashvili. And Tashir [Group] belonging to Samvel Karapetyan is currently negotiating to acquire a certain part of the shares from these two—and more likely, from the Georgian share.
To our question whether it is true that there is such a process, they said from Armenia Airlines: "During its six years of operation, our airline has always negotiated with various investors, which will contribute to the development of both Armenia Airlines and civil aviation; therefore, negotiations are an integral part of our process." In fact, let us record that they did not deny our information.