Past: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan invited to Moscow

Our source close to the Russian Foreign Ministry informs that a principled decision has been made in Moscow to strengthen the Armenian-Russian ties in a comprehensive manner, giving them a new impetus, apparently, to resist the increase of the Turkish-Azerbaijani influence in the region, Past reported.
In particular, the ruling United Russia party has sent an invitation to Robert Kocharyan, the leader of the opposition “Armenia” Faction and second president, to visit Moscow and hold political consultations.
According to the source of Past, during his upcoming visit to Moscow, Robert Kocharyan will meet with the leaders of this party, and possible developments in the region will be discussed.