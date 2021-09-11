Fire breaks out at large South Africa power plant

Eskom electricity public utility company of South Africa is yet to confirm the impact of a fire that broke out at the Kendal Power Station in the country, ENCA reported.
In an early-morning tweet, the utility says unit one was damaged after a generator transformer caught fire which caused units 2 and 3 to trip as well.
The fire damaged cables to the main cooling water system on the west side of the power station.
Eskom says all staff were evacuated safely with no injuries, and further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.