Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan receives official invitation from Russia ruling party leadership

Second President Robert Kocharyan, as the leader of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, has received an official invitation from the leadership of the ruling United Russia party to visit the Russian capital Moscow to hold political meetings aimed at developing the partnership relations between the two political units. Bagrat Mikoyan, the coordinator of the office of the second president of Armenia, informed Sputnik Armenia about this.
"We have gladly accepted the invitation, and already at the end of next week Robert Kocharyan plans to leave for Moscow to take part in those meetings," Mikoyan added.
He assured that the holding of these talks is important in the context of a constructive dialogue between the two political units and the development of Armenian-Russian relations.