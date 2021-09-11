News
US envoy to Armenia says they do not consider Karabakh conflict to be resolved
US envoy to Armenia says they do not consider Karabakh conflict to be resolved
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy told reporters Saturday that they are doing everything they can to bring the Armenian and the Azerbaijani sides back to the negotiating table under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group because they find that the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict should be resolved through negotiations.

The American envoy recalled, however, that the Armenian government had made it clear that it will not enter into broader discussions until the issue of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan was resolved.
