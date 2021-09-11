Armenia Special Investigation Service issues statement regarding media ‘report’

Zhoghovurd daily today disseminated another false information of manipulative nature and gossip style only for the purposes known to it, this time writing that, allegedly, the head of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia, Sasun Khachatryan, has an apartment in Moscow and "many apartments, cars and other real estate" which are registered under the names of other persons, as well as asked whether he has "paid taxes from the 43 million drams generated from the wedding” of his daughter, in the case when such a number was not noted in Sasun Khachatryan's declaration, the SIS noted in a statement it issued Saturday.

“Moreover, no such donation number was published in any media yesterday (AMD 4 million 300 thousand was published in connection with his daughter's marriage). And although after our warning, the daily, arguing that it is a misprint, corrected it on its website, but the misinformation was disseminated both in the print media and through the media and individual [social media] users.

As for the information published in the daily about having an apartment in Moscow, or having any other property registered under the names of other persons but in fact belonging to S. Khachatryan, we reiterate that this information is completely false, and we kindly propose to the medium to deny it, apologizing for disseminating misinformation and committing slander. Otherwise, a lawsuit with such a demand will be filed with the court,” the SIS added, in particular.