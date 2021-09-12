Swedish couple not allowed to name son Vladimir Putin

A Swedish couple was not allowed to name their son Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, Lenta.ru reports, citing the local radio station.
The child’s parents applied to the Swedish tax agency by law, but the tax agency refused to register the name.
According to the country’s legislation, the agency’s officers may reject the selection of particular name by the parents, if they believe that this will cause inconvenience. In this particular case, the agency’s officers refused to explain why they would not register the name and last name of the President of Russia.
In the past, the agency has rejected families who wanted to name their children Allah, K, Token, Michael Jackson, Ford and Pilsner. At the same time, there is a case when parents managed to receive approval to name their son Google.