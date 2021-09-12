Pyotr Movsesyan, father of hero of 44-day Karabakh war, dies

Pyotr Movsesyan, freedom fighter, veteran of the first war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and father of hero Nerses Movsesyan who fell in the 44-day war in 2020, has died at the age of 64, as reported on the Facebook page of Sisian Info.

“The Requiem Service will be held on September 13 at 6 p.m. in Yerevan. The funeral will be held on September 14 at 12:30.

Pyotr Movsesyan was born in Sumgait. After the massacres in 1988, he and his family were displaced and settled in Ishkhanasar village of Sisian region. In 1989, he married Melanya Davtyan and had two sons, the eldest of which is hero Nerses Movsesyan, who fell in the recent war in Artsakh, and the youngest is Vardges Movsesyan, who is a doctor.

In 1989, he was enlisted in the Sisian detachment and participated in the defense of the borders of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. He was an unmatched intelligence officer and helped bring nearly 80 people out of encirclement. In October-November 1992, he participated in the liberation and defense of villages of the southeastern region of Lachin. In December, he was moved to Kapan region and participated in the liberation of 11 villages of Zangelan. On December 10, he received a heavy firearm injury in the left lung, yet joined the detachment and performed translations from Azerbaijani into Armenian which was crucial and helped shape the victory.

In March 1993, he participated in the liberation of Karvachar, and in May 1993 — the liberation of Horatagh and Janyata villages of Martakert region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

From January 1994 until the truce, he participated in the heavy battles for defense of Fizuli.

In the post-war era, he served as a military police officer. He has been awarded several medals for his services provided to the homeland.

Pyotr’s son, Nerses Movsesyan, being his father’s worthy son, left for the battlefield as a volunteer on September 28, 2020 and became a hero,” the Facebook post reads.