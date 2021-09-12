Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today hosted an international conference entitled “The Past, Present and Future of Armenian Statehood”, as reported in the video made by Public Television of Artsakh.
This is the fifth international conference that Artsakh is hosting and has gathered 50 scholars from nearly a dozen countries.
Most of the speakers touched upon the current developments and identified the major challenges in the rapidly changing world and especially near the borders of Armenia and Artsakh.