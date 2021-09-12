Karabakh President pays working visit to Martakert region

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today paid a working visit to Martakert region, as reported the Staff of the President of Artsakh.

The head of state held a consultation with relevant officials and discussed the course of implementation of educational, construction and agricultural projects. He added that the government plans to increase social payments and the salaries of public administration officials by an average of 20%.

Touching upon housing issues, Harutyunyan stressed that new multi-apartment buildings will be built in the city of Martakert. “As far as the development of infrastructures is concerned, asphalting of roads linking rural communities of the region to highways will mainly be over next year,” he added.

According to the President, the government will allocate funds for restoration and construction of an irrigation network and will focus on the development of gardening.

Afterwards, Harutyunyan visited the fields and vineyards in the territories adjacent to Martakert. He also visited the new mining factory being established in Artsakh and became familiar with the activities that are underway. This is the first largest private investment program that has been launched in Artsakh since the end of the war and is worth several millions of dollars. The officials said minerals will be extracted and processed after three months, providing jobs for nearly 400 citizens.