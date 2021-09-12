Opposition Bright Armenia Party to not run in local self-government elections in Shirak and Syunik Provinces

Bright Armenia Party will not run in the local self-government elections in Shirak and Syunik Provinces on October 17 in any format. This is what member of the political party Davit Khazhakyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
“The foregoing period showed that the upcoming elections don’t contain a political component and won’t promote the formation of circles of effective management for local self-governance.
We will provide details about the political motives for this decision and future actions soon.”