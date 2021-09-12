Shia people of Afghanistan demand to be included in new government

Leaders of the Shia community of Afghanistan demand to be included in the new government of their representatives whose names have already been announced, TOLO News reports.

A dozen Shia people met with former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzay, who is a member of the council coordinating the peaceful transfer of power.

On September 9, Karzay had already held consultations with the council of Shia people of Afghanistan during which Karzay and the Shia people had discussed issues on ensuring long-term peace and stability in the country.

Earlier, the ex-president called on the Taliban to eliminate the shortcomings of the government, noting that all citizens, including women have the right to participate in governance and serve the people.