News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 13
USD
492.85
EUR
583.39
RUB
6.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.85
EUR
583.39
RUB
6.77
Show news feed
Experts urge NASA not to break impact probe on meteorite
Experts urge NASA not to break impact probe on meteorite
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

On November 24, NASA plans to change the trajectory of a group of meteorites that pose a threat to Earth, but experts advise this space agency to move the respective launch date of the DART impact probe indefinitely, Planet Today reported.

Experts' concerns are related to the possible chaotic behavior of this meteorite.

NASA has decided to send this 350km probe with a corrected trajectory for collision with this meteorite, but the latter’s behavior was not taken into account.

The DART probe shall hit the center of a small meteorite, and this shall cause a slight change in its trajectory, which is enough to remove it from Earth. But, according to scientists, the meteorite will begin to fluctuate and appear in a chaotic state.

Irregular movement of the meteorite can lead to some problems. First, it will complicate the landing of EKA spacecrafts. Then the chaotic movement of the meteorite may hinder future attempts to correct the trajectory of this dangerous space object.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
China astronauts spend nearly 7 hours in open space
They made the first spacewalk outside the country’s new orbital station…
 China shares new photo of Mars
The black-and-white image shows a deserted Martian landscape...
 China spacecraft docks with future space station
Tianzhou-2 was supposed to be launched last week but liftoff was delayed at the last minute due to a technical fault...
 Falcon 9 rocket with Starlink satellites launched in Florida
The Falcon 9 rocket was launched from the cosmodrome at Cape Canaveral...
 China launches prototype robot capable of netting out space debris
A Chinese startup has launched a prototype robot into low Earth orbit...
 China is considering creation of defense system against near-Earth asteroids
China has made space exploration a top priority in recent years...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos