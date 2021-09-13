Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: National Security Service uses fully Azerbaijani terminology in its statement

YEREVAN. – In the past few days, we have witnessed another illegal action by the Azerbaijani armed forces and, unfortunately, the passive and attitude of our authorities without giving any explanation. The secretary of the opposition "Armenia" Faction, Artsvik Minasyan, stated this at Monday’s session of the National Assembly, and stressed that the National Security Service (NSS) statement is not in Armenia's interests, it is "toothless," and says nothing.

Minasyan, noting that Armenia is a parliamentary country, stressed that the "Armenia" Faction demands to find a format for organizing a discussion on this issue.

"The [Armenian] society needs to know what is happening, especially since the NSS statement is already fully using Azerbaijani terminology," said the secretary of the "Armenia" Faction.

Artsvik Minasyan suggested that representatives of not only the NSS, but also of the Ministry of Defense, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attend the NA hearings on this issue, as an apparent crime was committed by the Azerbaijanis, and they charge money to drivers.