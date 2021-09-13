News
296 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
296 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 296 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 249,146 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,018 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,175 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 577, the total respective number so far is 233,105, and the number of people currently being treated is 9,848—a drop by 298 from the previous day.

And 4,178 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,616,849 such tests have been performed to date.
Հայերեն and Русский
