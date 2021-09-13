News
Monday
September 13
News
Speaker not ruling out summoning security forces to Armenia parliament over Azerbaijan police actions
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We do not rule out summoning the director of the National Security Service, the Prosecutor General, as well as the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the republic to the National Assembly for clarification. The speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, stated this at Monday’s session of the NA—and responding to the respective proposal by secretary Artsvik Minasyan of the opposition "Armenia" Faction.

According to the opposition MP, the Azerbaijani side has committed a crime, but no action was taken in response by the Armenian side.

"It turns out that the representatives of a foreign state hinder the movement of our citizens. Moreover, they carry out illegal withholding of funds—in the form of duties—, posit conditions on our citizens. By the way, we are talking about armed groups," Minasyan stated.

NA speaker Alen Simonyan did not rule out that such a parliamentary meeting could be organized, and Minasyan needs to submit a corresponding written inquiry, after which the debates on the possible format of this meeting and everything else will begin.

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia had issued a statement that the Azerbaijani police on Sunday was inspecting the documents of the drivers of the trucks with Iranian license plates in the area of Eyvazli settlement, near Vorotan village on Armenia’s Goris-Kapan interstate motorway, and that the NSS and the Russian border guards were working together to resolve the situation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
