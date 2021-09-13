Taliban intend to remove subjects that contradict Sharia from university programs

The Taliban movement is going to remove from the programs of Afghan universities subjects that contradict Sharia law, RIA Novosti reported referring to TOLO News TV channel.
Every subject that contradicts the laws of Islam will be excluded (from the program), the TV channel reported referring to the acting Minister of Higher Education of Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Higher Education also promises to launch a special program in the future that will allow students to study abroad.
Earlier, the Khaama Press agency reported that university students are expected to change the curriculum: minor subjects will be replaced with more modern ones, so that Afghans can compete with students from other countries.