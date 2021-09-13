President receives Germany envoy on occasion of completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia

YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian received German Ambassador Michael Johannes Banzhaf on the occasion of completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia.

Sarkissian thanked Ambassador Banzhaf for his contribution to the deepening of Armenian-German ties and the strengthening of friendship between the two countries and peoples, the presidential office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the President noted that, as a young parliamentary republic, it was important for Armenia to get familiarized with the respective track-record of Germany which has traditions of a parliamentary system of government, and thanked the outgoing German envoy for his assistance and cooperation in the exchange of this track-record.

Ambassador Michael Johannes Banzhaf, for his part, noted that he will continue to be a good friend of Armenia and to strive to contribute—as much as possible—to the development of ties between the two countries.