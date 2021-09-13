News
Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders can have more effective discussion today too on possible compromises, says Carey Cavanaugh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

RFE/RL spoke with the former US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Ambassador Carey Cavanaugh through whose active mediation during the April 2001 talks in Key West, Florida, the parties to the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conflict were—according to numerous testimonies—quite close to a peaceful settlement.

In the interview, Cavanaugh noted that the best conversation now is for the parties to find a way to move forward.

The former US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group added that he would like to think that today, too, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev can have a more effective discussion on possible compromises, the potential for having the parties return to such talks still exists, and this is quite possible, given what is outlined in the ceasefire agreement is that that they are ready to agree on other things, too.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
