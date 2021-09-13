Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found in Hadrut

Russia to resume flights to Spain, Iraq, Kenya and Slovakia

Russia Senator: Russian peacekeepers will remain in Karabakh so long as their presence is necessary

Armenia FM receives French Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group

Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Belarus

Armenia has new Ambassador to the State of Qatar

Iran MFA responds to situation regarding Iranian truck drivers in Armenia's Syunik

Armenian MFA: No negotiations being held for normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations at the moment

Digest: Azerbaijan tries to control goods transportation via Armenia, more on COVID-19

Armenia Deputy PM receives Co-Chairs of Armenian-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission

Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Greece

Judge delays granting Armenia ex-President Kocharyan permission to travel to Moscow

Armenia Ambassador to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan is in parliament

Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff chief has new deputy

FM: Azerbaijan army’s illegal presence in Armenia undermines de-escalation efforts in region

Armenia Parliament Speaker: Results of all elections between 1996 and 2018 were falsified

Armenia parliament considering election of member of anti-corruption commission

Armenia girl, 6, falls from 7th floor of building, in grave condition

Latest on COVID-19 vaccination in Armenia and globally

Tehran to resume nuclear deal talks in Vienna soon

First international commercial flight carried out in Kabul after pullout of US troops

Armenia PM, EU special representative discuss Karabakh peace process

Price of natural gas per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe reaches record-setting $730

Disney to premiere rest of 2021 films exclusively in theaters

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Artsakh President introduces new defense minister to top army command staff

Taliban intend to remove subjects that contradict Sharia from university programs

PSG introduce new kit

Armenia Central Electoral Commission chief: Elections have been held in line with requirements of Electoral Code

Doctor Who star disappears in Los Angeles

Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris resigns, to run in local self-government elections

Armen Sarkissian sends message to US President on 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks

EBRD, ADB to provide loan to fund 2nd phase of Electric Networks of Armenia company investment program

Azerbaijan army's General Staff chief, Turkish MOD discuss deepening of military cooperation

Head of Tegh village of Armenia's Syunik: Azerbaijanis tie villager's UAZ to a truck and steal it

Armenia Security Council Secretary leaving for Tajikistan

Analyst: There might be documents signed by Armenia and not revealed

Armenia ex-defense minister: There are no legal grounds for demarcation/delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan

Armenia Parliament Speaker on opposition MP's statement on transfer of lands

Europa Conference League: Armenia’s Alashkert heads for Israel

Ben Affleck pushes fan who wanted to take picture with him and J Lo

Cashew nuts may help fight high blood pressure, research claims

Turkey, Azerbaijan army chiefs hold talks in Ankara

Azerbaijan hosting joint military exercises with Turkey, Pakistan

Le Figaro deputy director draws parallels between Taliban, Azerbaijan actions

EU special representative for South Caucasus arrives in Armenia

Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders can have more effective discussion today too on possible compromises, says Carey Cavanaugh

Azerbaijan ex-FM suggests ‘annoying’ Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh

President receives Germany envoy on occasion of completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia

Armenia legislature refuses to set up committee on Artsakh

Armenia defense minister to partake in monitoring of Russia-Belarus joint military exercises

Pogba wants to extend contract with Man United

296 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Speaker not ruling out summoning security forces to Armenia parliament over Azerbaijan police actions

Azerbaijan army General Staff chief on official visit to Turkey

Justin Bieber named MTV's Artist of the Year

World oil prices on the rise

Republic of Armenia 30th anniversary collector coin issued

Health ministry: 335,721 people so far vaccinated in Armenia against coronavirus

Earthquake hits Iran

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: National Security Service uses fully Azerbaijani terminology in its statement

Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on babies 6 months and older in Finland

CSTO joint meeting participants to adopt about 20 documents

Georgian thief-in-law dies in Russia prison

Britney Spears announces her engagement

Armenia parliament kicks off regular sittings

Experts urge NASA not to break impact probe on meteorite

More than dozen gorillas at US zoo test positive for coronavirus

Armenia Chamber of Advocates elects chairman

US Open: Medvedev wins title for first time

La Liga: Real win big, Benzema scores hat-trick

Serie A: Roma win in Mourinho's 1,000th match, Mkhitaryan plays 70 minutes

Milan defeat Lazio, Ibrahimovic scores goal (VIDEO)

France FM leaves for Qatar to discuss further evacuation of French citizens from Afghanistan

Shia people of Afghanistan demand to be included in new government

Liverpool's victory and Salah's 100th goal in the Premier League (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani border guards demanding money equivalent to AMD 50,000 from Iranian truck drivers at Vorotan checkpoint?

Car explodes in Yerevan, 1 injured

Valencia defeat Osasuna and climb to first place (VIDEO)

Greece, US sign defense cooperation agreement

Karabakh President pays working visit to Martakert region

Azerbaijani police are inspecting truck drivers with Iranian license plate numbers near Armenia's Vorotan

Opposition Bright Armenia Party to not run in local self-government elections in Shirak and Syunik Provinces

"Shant Alliance" nationalist political party to run in local self-government elections in Armenia

Elections for chairman of Armenia's Chamber of Advocates end with 46.9% voter turnout

Paris mayor to run for French presidency

Karabakh hosts "The Past, Present and Future of Armenian Statehood" international conference

Atletico Madrid's volitional victory in Barcelona (VIDEO)

FC Ararat-Armenia score 2 goals in added time, achieve volitional victory

Megan Fox on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, says it is karmic

Inter defeated, in second place (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

France refuses to recognize Taliban's government in Afghanistan

1 new case of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Gareth Bale receives injury

Pope Francis arrives in Hungary for lightning visit

FBI releases first declassified document related to investigation of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Armenia opposition MP Armen Charchyan diagnosed with pneumonia, is in critical condition

Elections for chairman of Armenia Chamber of Advocates kicks off

Did you know? The Expendables 2: 11 interesting facts about movie

Armenia parliament's opposition factions nominate candidate for member of Public Services Regulatory Commission