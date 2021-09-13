Armenia Parliament Speaker on opposition MP's statement on transfer of lands

The authorities of have transferred Kovsakan and Sanasar to Azerbaijan secretly and through a verbal agreement. This is what deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Anna Grigoryan said during today’s session of the National Assembly.
In response to this statement, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan stated that, in essence, the parliamentary speaker represents the ruling political majority and knows that official news corresponds to reality. “Nobody has transferred anything to anyone. When the word “transfer” is used, what is referred to is the fact that all those who fought and died, died in vain and for transfer of territories. There have even been cases when certain politicians have gone to the border and offered soldiers to leave this or that military post, declaring that everything is decided and transferred. Those politicians have offered soldiers to go to Yerevan and continue the battle there, but against the incumbent authorities of Armenia,” Simonyan, adding that he is aware of the situation created in Syunik Province and that only the official news is true.