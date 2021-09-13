News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 13
USD
491.88
EUR
579.98
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.88
EUR
579.98
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Armenia Parliament Speaker on opposition MP's statement on transfer of lands
Armenia Parliament Speaker on opposition MP's statement on transfer of lands
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The authorities of have transferred Kovsakan and Sanasar to Azerbaijan secretly and through a verbal agreement. This is what deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Anna Grigoryan said during today’s session of the National Assembly.

In response to this statement, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan stated that, in essence, the parliamentary speaker represents the ruling political majority and knows that official news corresponds to reality. “Nobody has transferred anything to anyone. When the word “transfer” is used, what is referred to is the fact that all those who fought and died, died in vain and for transfer of territories. There have even been cases when certain politicians have gone to the border and offered soldiers to leave this or that military post, declaring that everything is decided and transferred. Those politicians have offered soldiers to go to Yerevan and continue the battle there, but against the incumbent authorities of Armenia,” Simonyan, adding that he is aware of the situation created in Syunik Province and that only the official news is true.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 2 more Armenian servicemen found in Hadrut
As a result of the searches conducted in...
 Russia Senator: Russian peacekeepers will remain in Karabakh so long as their presence is necessary
“Russia is objectively interested in...
 Armenia FM receives French Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
Ararat Mirzoyan drew the attention of...
 FM: Azerbaijan army’s illegal presence in Armenia undermines de-escalation efforts in region
Ararat Mirzoyan received a delegation led by the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia…
 Head of Tegh village of Armenia's Syunik: Azerbaijanis tie villager's UAZ to a truck and steal it
Shadunts added that the...
 Analyst: There might be documents signed by Armenia and not revealed
According to him, Armenia needs to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos