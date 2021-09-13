Armenia ex-defense minister: There are no legal grounds for demarcation/delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan

The authorities of Armenia need to explain to the people what is happening on the country’s borders. This is what leader of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan told reporters in response to a question about the current situation in Syunik Province and the fact that the Azerbaijanis have set up a police station on the Goris-Kapan road.
“I don’t know if the Armenian authorities are capable of fixing the situation or not, or how they are negotiating, but I can say that the security issues are becoming more and more threatening every day. The reason for this situation is that nobody understands that it is impossible to demarcate and delimitate borders without legal norms. There are no legal grounds for demarcation and delimitation. There is no peace treaty. In this regard, “Armenia” faction has addressed the administration of the National Assembly to have representatives of the National Security Service, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office come to parliament and answer questions concerning not only our faction, but also all Armenians,” Ohanyan said.
Commenting on the situation in the Goris-Kapan sector, Ohanyan stated that even though he doesn’t know what legal grounds there are for this, the sectors of the road are actually under Azerbaijani control. “They will add pressure on Armenia and its leadership to obtain a corridor through Syunik Province which will link Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan to Azerbaijan,” he said.
Talking about the statement by Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova on the peace treaty, Ohanyan stated that there have been many talks about this, but added that there are no legal grounds for large-scale actions for establishment of peace.