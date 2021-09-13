Analyst: There might be documents signed by Armenia and not revealed

I don’t rule out the fact that there are documents signed by Armenia and not revealed. This is what political scientist Stepan Hasan-Jalalyan told reporters today.
Hasan-Jalalyan added that there might be shady agreements. “The authorities discuss whatever they need to discuss. So, it is necessary to make the incumbent government resign as soon as possible,” the analyst said.
According to him, Armenia needs to resume the negotiations in the format of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, not the 3+3 format which is proposed by Turkey and is unacceptable for Yerevan. “The Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict won’t be resolved without a study on its origin, as well as the time and circumstances of origin. The conflict originated in 1918 when the second Turkic state was established in Transcaucasia. Nagorno-Karabakh has never been a part of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan has declared itself the modern-day successor. This means Azerbaijan can’t have claims over Nagorno-Karabakh. Moreover, even the League of Nations did not recognize the so-called Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan, which existed in 1918-1920. The current territorial claims over Armenia are also groundless since the arguments are based on the alleged data on the maps of the Soviet era,” he added.
Hasan-Jalalyan expressed confidence that Armenia should have recognized Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence during the war in 2020 and that now it needs to restore negotiations under the auspices of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.