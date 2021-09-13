Armenia Central Electoral Commission chief: Elections have been held in line with requirements of Electoral Code

All the elections organized and held in Armenia during my term of office met the requirements of the Electoral Code. This is what Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Tigran Mukuchyan said in response to a question from secretary of the opposition “With Honor” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Hayk Mamijanyan during today’s discussion on the report on the Commission’s activities.
Mamijanyan particularly asked Mukuchyan to declare more openly and clearly that the recent nationwide elections in Armenia fully corresponded to the letter of the law.
In response, Mukuchyan recalled that he has been the chairman of the Central Electoral Commission since 2012. “I have organized many elections since then. I have expressed my opinions on almost all the elections. In my opinion, all the elections were organized and held in line with the requirements of the Electoral Code,” Mukuchyan emphasized, contrary to the incumbent authorities’ position that there were major violations committed during the elections held before the “Velvet Revolution”.