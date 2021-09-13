News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 13
USD
491.88
EUR
579.98
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.88
EUR
579.98
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Armenia Central Electoral Commission chief: Elections have been held in line with requirements of Electoral Code
Armenia Central Electoral Commission chief: Elections have been held in line with requirements of Electoral Code
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

All the elections organized and held in Armenia during my term of office met the requirements of the Electoral Code. This is what Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia Tigran Mukuchyan said in response to a question from secretary of the opposition “With Honor” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Hayk Mamijanyan during today’s discussion on the report on the Commission’s activities.

Mamijanyan particularly asked Mukuchyan to declare more openly and clearly that the recent nationwide elections in Armenia fully corresponded to the letter of the law.

In response, Mukuchyan recalled that he has been the chairman of the Central Electoral Commission since 2012. “I have organized many elections since then. I have expressed my opinions on almost all the elections. In my opinion, all the elections were organized and held in line with the requirements of the Electoral Code,” Mukuchyan emphasized, contrary to the incumbent authorities’ position that there were major violations committed during the elections held before the “Velvet Revolution”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition 'Armenia' faction MP: We discuss our activities with Robert Kocharyan
Asked about Kocharyan’s impressions of...
 'Armenia' bloc will announce unified candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker after discussions with 'I Have Honor'
According to the existing regulations...
 Armenia Central Electoral Commission declares Aug. 2 as date for convening first parliamentary session
Chairman of the CEC Tigran Mukuchyan stated that...
 Armenia Central Electoral Commission approves record on provision of mandates to Members of Parliament
Three of the representatives of the...
 Acting PM congratulates opposition ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have Honor’ blocs on entering parliament
“By the decision of the Constitutional Court, it was once again recorded that the snap National Assembly (NA) elections in Armenia were held in accordance with the standards of democracy,” Pashinyan said…
 Robert Kocharyan comments on the reason why opposition 'Armenia' bloc lost
According to Kocharyan, ‘Armenia’ bloc’s goal was to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos