Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris resigns, to run in local self-government elections

Deputy Mayor of Goris Irina Yolyan has resigned, but didn’t mention the reasons for her resignation during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Yolyan said she will run in the local self-government elections in Goris with the “Arush Arushanyan” alliance.
Four political parties have submitted applications to run in the elections for Council of Elders of Goris to be held on Oct. 17. The alliance led by incumbent Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan, who is currently under arrest, is also running in the elections.