Armen Sarkissian sends message to US President on 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks

President Armen Sarkissian sent a message to the President of the United States of America Joseph Biden on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the USA.
In particular, President Sarikissian says in his message:
“Twenty years have passed since the tragedy of terrorist attacks in the United States on 9/11. Almost 3,000 innocent people were killed, including Armenian-Americans, and about 10,000 have been injured. Our hearts still feel the pain for those innocent people, and our prayers are with survivors and their families.
Armenia strongly condemns all forms of terrorism and oppression of human values. We stay by the American people in defending freedoms and peaceful ideals.
Sufferings and tragedies have been my nation’s lot along the way of our history, and we know how unbearable the pain can be. We share your pain and feelings; at the same time, we are confident that with all other civilized nations we can succeed in combating terrorism and all other evil. Terrorism and other globally harmful activities must not exist in our world, and Armenia has already demonstrated her commitment to contribute to this international struggle.
Shared histories, values, and visions constitute a strong basis to strengthen relations and deepen cooperation among nations. Historically, Armenia-US relations have always been based on mutual respect, shared ideals, and strong faith in a better future.”