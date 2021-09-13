News
Head of Tegh village of Armenia's Syunik: Azerbaijanis tie villager's UAZ to a truck and steal it
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In the sector of Tegh village of Syunik Province that is currently under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Azerbaijani soldiers have stolen a UAZ belonging to a resident of Tegh village. This is what head of Tegh village Nerses Shadunts said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Shadunts added that the vehicle belongs to a resident of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who settled in Tegh village after the 44-day war.

“The car ran out of fuel on the road. The driver got confused and entered the territory seized by Azerbaijan. He left the car there and came to the village to take fuel. When he returned, he saw that the Azerbaijanis had tied the vehicle to a truck and were taking it away,” Shadunts said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
